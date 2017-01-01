A Longi tradition of art? Isabella Longi debuts her photography at [seven-degrees] on May 4

Artist Isabella Longi will hold her debut photography exhibition, entitled Solitude, between May 4 and 31 at [seven-degrees] – which just happens to be the site where her father, sculptor Louis Longi, served as the debut artist 16 years ago, and where she spent many a happy day during her early years.

“My sculptures were the debut art exhibition at [seven-degrees] when they first opened. Isabella was just born and we were living in Studio 1 for the first year the facility was opened,” Louis Longi says.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Isabella Longi

Isabella Longi’s photographs capture immense peace and solitude

All of Isabella’s photos are originals, adding to their value.

“Over the last few years I have been compiling many images throughout my travels documenting my interest in capturing peace and solitude,” Isabella explains.

“Isabella has grown up in the art world,” Louis Longi tells Stu News Laguna. “Over her 16 years she has been on many sculpture installations and has always participated with the process, from working in wax to taking photos of me while installing one of the sculptures.

“Since an early age, she would grab the camera and take pictures of the sculptures. When I downloaded the pictures I would always notice more creative images and compositions of my sculptures and I didn’t remember taking those myself.

“It finally registered with me that she was taking the shots and had a better eye for composition and constructed the composition with her angles and perspective.”

Around the age of eight, Isabella’s rightfully proud father says, her photography compositions began to grow and he noticed she was capturing great images.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From an early age, Isabella focused on creative angles, developing a unique style

Talent obviously runs in the family. Louis Longi has been sculpting professionally for over 32 years, with more than 15 major public art sculptures (three in Laguna Beach) to his name throughout Southern California and Nevada. He’s created works for organizations from the Nevada Cancer Institute to Cirque du Soleil.

Isabella Longi’s Artist’s Reception, likely the beginning of a great career, will take place on May 4 from 6 – 9 p.m. as part of the First Thursday Art Walk. [seven-degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Cyn Rd.