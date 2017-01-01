A Note from Shaena

Thanks to everyone who attended the wonderful celebration of Stu’s life last Saturday.

I want to give an extra big thank you to Laguna Beach Little League, especially Steffanie Gapp and Heather Loughlin, without whom the event would not have been possible. From the Snack Bar (serving meat donated by The Butchery) to the beautiful centerpieces to chalking the field up, LBLL was tremendous every step of the way in helping make the day such a special one.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Stu was the best man I have ever known

I’d also like to thank Katie Ford for designing the beautiful programs, UPS Store for printing them at no cost, the LBHS high school baseball players that volunteered the day of the event, Laura and John Buckle for the sound, and Cory Sparkuhl for videoing the celebration. We look forward to sharing his video with our readers as soon as it’s ready.

More tributes and pics

Mayor Toni Iseman, acting as a reporter in honor of Stu, gathered a few tributes from attendees as they mingled before and after the Celebration – more than we can publish, but here’s a selection…

Greg McGillivray: “Stu was all that is best with Laguna. Heart, soul, intelligence and love.”

Bonnie Hano: “Stu knew what people wanted to know.”

Billy Fried: “Stu taught me all that I know about journalism. But not everything he knew! I’ll miss his wisdom and passion.”

Photos by Mary Hurlbut



Photos by Scott Brashier