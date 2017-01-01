City prepares response to Paris accord & residents’ queries about joining the Climate Mayors Network

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Within a week of President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Change Agreement, more than 290 US cities pledged to honor the worldwide agreement – and the number is reportedly climbing.

City staff is preparing an update on the existing Laguna Beach Climate Protection Action Plan to be presented on July 25 to the City Council. The presentation will include an overview of the Paris accord.

“Toni (Mayor Iseman) requested that we put this on the agenda,” said City Manager John Pietig.

The City should join the “Climate Mayors Network,” according to letters sent to Stu News, including one signed by One World One Ocean founders Greg and Barbara MacGillivray.

“Barbara and I encourage our wonderful city council to sign on the Climate Mayors Network and adopt the Paris Climate Change Agreement,” wrote the MacGillivrays.

Laguna Beach resident Sara Lowell wrote that she was surprised that Laguna Beach was not already on the list of U.S cities that have pledged to support the Paris agreement in response to President Trump’s opting out of the agreement.

“I am posing a request to our forward-thinking city council members to sign such a resolution…” wrote Lowell.

However, Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd questions the advisability of the city’s participation in the mayor’s network.

“Laguna Beach is one of the leaders in environment issues – we always step up to the plate,” said Boyd. “But, I don’t think we should get involved in international affairs.”

A history of environmental awareness

The council adopted the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement in 2007, as recommended by then-Councilwoman Cheryl Kinsman due to strong public support, she said.

A draft action plan was presented to the city council in 2008 and approved in 2009 after review by other city committees.

The council was last updated on the plan in 2012 by Environmental Specialist Michael Phillips.

His report included steps the City had taken to reduce its energy consumption: purchase of alternative-fuel vehicles, replacement of incandescent lighting in city-owned buildings with compact florescent lamps and the encouragement of natural lighting and ventilation in the construction of new public building.

Bike racks were installed downtown and sharrows were painted on city streets to encourage walking. The City also worked with Waste Management to replace its diesel fleet with low-emission vehicles.

The international and local goal in 2007 was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The stated goal in 2017 is to pursue efforts to limit temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.