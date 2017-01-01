One Hour/One Painting

takes place on Thursday, June 22

at 6 p.m. at LAM with author & critic Peter Clothier

This Thursday at 6 p.m., author and critic Peter Clothier invites participants to spend a full hour in front of a single artwork. The event will take place at the Laguna Art Museum and admission is free.

Peter Clothier is an internationally-known writer, speaker, and creative consultant who specializes in writing about contemporary art and artists. His newest released book is “Slow Looking: The Art of Looking at Art.”

He has given talks for TEDx Fullerton, UC Santa Barbara, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Portland Art Museum, and many other venues. Advance tickets are recommended. Call 949.494.8971 x 203 for more information.