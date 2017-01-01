The smoke clears: Effective June 23, Laguna Beach expands Smoke-Free Ordinance citywide

On May 23, the Laguna Beach City Council voted to adopt Ordinance 1624, which expands the City’s current smoking prohibitions to include all public places, such as sidewalks, streets, and alleys as well as common areas of multi-unit residences, including laundry rooms, play areas, and pools. The ordinance, which goes into effect on June 23, is aimed at all types of smoking products, including tobacco, e-cigarettes, vaporizers, and marijuana.

Laguna Beach’s existing Municipal Code included a smoking prohibition at public beaches and beach access ways, parks, outdoor eating areas, public transportation, in hazardous fire areas, and inside places of employment. To promote and protect public health, safety, and general welfare, the City Council adopted a citywide smoking ordinance that prohibits smoking in all public places, common areas of multi-unit housing, in City facilities, and on City property.

The ordinance is further intended to ensure a cleaner and more hygienic environment for the city, its residents and visitors, and its natural resources. Other CA cities that limit smoking in public places include Manhattan Beach, Calabasas, Beverly Hills, Carpinteria, Coronado, El Cajon, and San Luis Obispo.

Under the ordinance, smoking will only be permitted in the following locations within the City, unless otherwise provided by state or federal law: Private residential properties, other than those used as a child-care or health-care facility subject to State licensing requirements, and within a moving or stationary vehicle, including a vehicle on a public street or right of way, or parked in a public place.

Hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast establishments may institute rules permitting or prohibiting smoking on portions of their property that is not open to the public, such as guest rooms, pools, and similar facilities and areas, provided such rules comply with all applicable laws.

Enforcement

Staff does not intend to assign police officers to seek out and ticket individuals who are smoking in public places. The ordinance is designed to be self-enforcing to obtain voluntary compliance through visible signage and community outreach materials.

However, police personnel as well as any peace, fire, marine safety, or code enforcement officer will be asked to: maintain an awareness of the City’s smoking regulations; warn and educate members of the public of the smoking prohibitions; and enforce as needed.

Violations of the ordinance are infractions of the City’s Municipal Code and fines ranging from $100 to $500 may be issued.

City staff will continue to inform the public of the new smoking ordinance through a community outreach and education campaign.

More information on Laguna Beach’s smoking ordinance can be found at: http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/smoking.