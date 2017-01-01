On July 1, Brightside lights up the night during Fourth of July weekend as part of Blue Water Music Festival

The Blue Water Music Festival Concert Series presents Brightside on Sat, July 1, at the BC Space Theatre at 235 Forest Ave. Two shows will be performed: 6:30-8:30 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.

This exclusive showcase takes place in downtown LB. BC Space is a Frisbee’s throw from the ocean, and attendees will encounter an innocuous steel door with a discreet sign, then open the door, climb a steep, narrow stairway to a large, bright entry way lined with artwork, and continue into a large open combination studio/entertainment/performance area.

Once guests enter this secret space, they can grab a beer or wine and find a place to watch the show.

Click on photo for larger image

(l-r) Austin Nicholson, bass, BG vocals, Daniel Konscious Krieger, lead guitar, BG vocals, Clayton Joseph Scott, guitar, lead vocals, Steve “Shag” Aguilar, keyboards, Will Phillips, percussion

Brightside was born in a small dance studio on Electric Avenue in Venice Beach. The band has branded their unique sound “California Roots Rock,” a cross between the worldly sounds of West African Pop, Caribbean Reggae, and American Rock and Roll.

Fans across the US have been moved by the positive lyrical message and high-energy performances. Even though Clayton Scott is the creative force behind the band, each member is an all-star musician. The group cites many diverse influences, including Paul Simon, Jack Johnson, Van Morrison, and Bob Marley.

Brightside takes listeners on a musical soul journey, celebrating the power of love, cultural preservation, hope, and the richness of the human spirit.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP (VIP includes: Preferred seating, a drink ticket and a Meet & Greet.)

To purchase tickets, go to https://event.attendstar.com/event/show/blue-water-music-festival-presents-brightside/