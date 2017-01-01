Laguna Food Pantry will benefit big-time from Locals’ Day at Another Kind Café this Thursday June 22

On the cusp of festival season in Laguna Beach, the owners of Another Kind Café have announced they will hold “Locals’ Day” to benefit the Laguna Food Pantry. The popular restaurant, which serves Vietnamese and Thai-inspired cuisine, will donate a generous 50 percent of the day’s sales to the Pantry, the volunteer-run nonprofit that provides free groceries to 300 low-income families a week.

Manager Thinh Nguyen said, “We and the Laguna Food Pantry are both in the business of feeding people, so it was a good fit for us. My wife Vy and I are very interested in helping and being part of the community that has supported us.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Manager of Another Kind Café, Thinh Nguyen, and his wife Vy

Another Kind is located at 793 Laguna Canyon Rd at the entrance to the frontage road. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The contemporary eatery, which opened last fall, has indoor and outdoor dining areas with canyon views, ample parking, and takeout service.

Visit www.anotherkindcafe.com to view the menu or call 949-715-9688.

The Laguna Food Pantry provides free, nutritious groceries to anyone in need. Half of the families served include babies and children. Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd, north of the dog park, the Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m., Mon through Fri. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 www.lagunafoodpantry.org.