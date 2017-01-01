Kate Buckley, Laguna’s first Poet Laureate, launches Poet Laureate’s Showcase at the Library

Kate Buckley, Laguna Beach’s inaugural poet laureate, is launching a Poet Laureate’s Showcase series of readings, aimed at bringing nationally known poets to Laguna Beach.

She’s kicking off the series with two events featuring such literary luminaries as Christopher Merrill, Kathryn Nuernberger, and Noah Blaustein.

The first event, featuring readings by Blaustein, Buckley, and Merrill, followed by a Q&A, will be held this Wednesday evening, June 21, at the Laguna Beach Public Library, 363 Glenneyre Street. The reading will be held from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Christopher Merrill has published six collections of poetry, including Brilliant Water, and Watch Fire, for which he received the Lavan Younger Poets Award from the Academy of American Poets; translations of Aleš Debeljak’s Anxious Moments and The City and the Child; as well as several edited volumes.

His journalism appears in many publications, and his awards include a knighthood in arts and letters from the French government. He directs the International Writing Program at The University of Iowa. In April 2012 President Obama appointed Merrill to the National Council on the Humanities.

Noah Blaustein has published poems in many literary magazines, from Zyzzyva and the Harvard Review to Art/Life. Interviews with him have been featured at The Georgia Review, The Los Angeles Times, and National Public Radio.

The anthology he edited, “Motion: American Sports Poems,” was pick of the year by the editors of National Public Radio, The Boston Globe, The New Orleans Picayune, and the Librarians of The New York Public Library. His second collection, After Party, will be published Fall 2018 by The University of New Mexico Press. www.noahblaustein.com

Kate Buckley holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Spalding University and is the author of A Wild Region (Moon Tide Press), named a Midwest Book Review Selection, and Follow Me Down (Tebot Bach).

A four-time Pushcart Prize nominee, Kate’s awards include a Gabehart Prize and the North American Review’s James Hearst Poetry Prize. Her short story, “The Gods of Flight,” was shortlisted for the Bridport Prize. Kate is currently serving as the Poet Laureate of Laguna Beach. www.katebuckley.com

To receive information on upcoming events, visit www.katebuckley.com/events.html