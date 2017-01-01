Lynn Munson takes over as senior minister at LBUMC

Lynn Munson is taking over as senior minister at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church in July. She comes to LBUMC from Yorba Linda United Methodist Church.

Although Pastor Munson was born in Chicago, she has lived most of her life in Orange County. She came to Fullerton when she was nine years old and lived in Huntington Beach after she graduated from high school.

Pastor Munson received a BS in psychology from Vanguard University in Costa Mesa and a Master of Divinity at Claremont School of Theology. She also has completed course work to be a ministry coach.

“My ministry work has focused on revitalization ministries and new ministries,” she says. “I have served on the Board of Congregational Development and currently serve on the District Committee on Ordained Ministry (for the United Methodist Church).”

The mother of three adult children, Pastor Munson adds, “I always feel drawn to what God is doing next in His church in our world and am passionate about Jesus’ great commission to make disciples by sharing God’s love, acceptance and our witness of Jesus Christ.”

Pastor Munson is replacing Mandy Sloan McDow, who will be leading the First United Methodist Church of Los Angeles, revamping the urban church through outreach ministry.

Contact Donna Feeney, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 949-249-5495 for more information