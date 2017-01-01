Cyber-bullying and cyber-stalking threaten our kids Police urge appointment of school resource officers; LBCC offers summer workshops on cyber-safety for middle-schoolers

Cyber-bullying is very much on the rise in our schools at every level, Det Cornelius Ashton, Juvenile Crimes Detective, tells Stu News Laguna. Cyber-stalking is also known to happen more frequently than parents realize, he says.

“When I give presentations on this issue and ask who has been cyber-bullied or who knows someone who has been cyber-bullied, 90 percent of kids raise their hands,” says Det Ashton, who is passionate about his job advocating for the safety of children.

“What happens typically is this: a small group of kids mock another kid online, usually about something to do with sex, appearance, or drugs, but that comment doesn’t stay with that group. It gets shared to many more kids, usually through Instagram or Snapchat. Parents often have no idea what’s going on.

“Kids have always wanted social acceptance, but because of the Internet, the need has multiplied. It’s all about how many friends you have online, not on campus. Kids spend at least eight hours a day on their phones. Bullied kids are often scared to go to school, they’re humiliated and don’t know where to turn or what to do.”

Bullying leads to depression, violence, and sometimes suicidal thoughts.

“I’ve also been called in to handle cases of physical assault stemming directly from cyber-bullying,” Det Ashton adds. “What we desperately need in Laguna are School Resource Officers, on campus, to observe in person what’s happening and give the kids someone to turn to when they don’t want to tell their parents or teachers. A presence like that may also deter potential bullies.”

Det Ashton says most OC cities have officers on campus.

“Workshops are great, but I can’t say it often enough, we need a police presence on campus,” he emphasizes.

Laguna Beach Community Coalition is very aware of this issue, as well as issues related to cyber-stalking, as Det Ashton also noted in our conversation. “Kids aren’t careful, they give away their favorite hangouts, where they go to school, even where they live,” he says. “They virtually give these predators a timeline.”

Marci Mednick of LBCC explains the purpose of the one-hour workshops, which will take place on three consecutive Tuesdays from July 11 to July 25 from 10 – 11 a.m. in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They’re aimed primarily at middle-schoolers and focus on staying safe online.

“The workshops are intended to teach middle school kids how to be safe online,” Mednick says. “Our goal is to empower students to make better decisions online reducing their vulnerability to online predators and cyber-bullying.”

Examples of cyber-bullying include mean text messages or emails, rumors sent by email or posted on social networking sites, and embarrassing pictures, videos, websites, or fake profiles, NCMEC reports on its website.

Cyber-stalking and “sextortion” – defined by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as a new form of sexual exploitation that occurs primarily online and in which non-physical forms of coercion are utilized, such as blackmail, to acquire sexual content (photos/videos) of the child, obtain money from the child or engage in sex with the child – are on the rise nationally.

Morgan Davison, outreach manager with NCMEC, will be teaching the class.

“They are piloting this program in Laguna Beach – and this is such a great opportunity for students to get hands-on training, learning about privacy settings, appropriate content, and how to protect themselves from online predators,” Mednick notes.

According to the NCMEC, since it introduced its CyberTipline, in just the first two full years, between 2014 and 2015, there was a 90 percent increase in the total number of reports, a pattern that has continued, with sextortion reports up 150 percent within the first several months of 2016 compared to the number of reports in that same time-frame in 2014.

These are sobering statistics. Kids in Laguna are just as much at risk as anywhere else. That’s why these workshops are so important, as Mednick says, “to empower middle-school kids to use the Internet responsibly, while respecting the dignity and the respect of others. Young people will learn what it means to be a smart and savvy digital citizen and will be empowered to use technology in a safe and responsible manner.”

Det Ashton emphasizes again, “We need to deal with this issue – we need school resource officers on campus sooner rather than later.”

The three-part workshop series is for young people ages 10-13. Registration is limited to 25 students. Fee is $20 for all three sessions (scholarships available) Location: Laguna Beach High School, Room 91 (above pool) Registration: City of Laguna Beach or (949) 497-0716.

For more information or scholarships, contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 632-6400.

--Lynette Brasfield