Budget to get final review before approval deadline

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council is expected to approve tonight the proposed budgets for the next two fiscal years, just ahead of the July 1 deadline mandated by the Laguna Beach Municipal Code.

Estimated General Fund revenue is $62.2 million for FY 2017-18 and $64.1 for 2018-19. Property, bed and sales taxes account for most of the revenue in the General Fund, which the council can spend at its discretion.

Expenditures in the first fiscal year are estimated at $61 million and $63.7 for the following fiscal year.

City Manager John Pietig presented the draft budget at the May 23 budget hearing and subsequent council meeting. He reported that the city probably will still have almost $600,000 unspent at the end of fiscal year 2018-19 – and that doesn’t include the mandatory 20 percent reserve or the 10 percent disaster fund.

However, Pietig issued the pesky caveat about pension funding, which casts a shadow over the city’s otherwise sunny economic outlook.

The City has more than 624 active or retired employees enrolled in the California Public Employee Retirement System, better known as CalPERS.

Opting out of CalPERS is not financially feasible, City says

Dreaded and often misunderstood pension benefits’ “unfunded liability” generally exists when the value of all projected benefits exceeds the ability of CalPERS to pay those benefits. Opting out of CalPERS is not financially feasible. It would cost the City $460 million to terminate its contract.

The council approved in May setting aside $300,000 to establish a Pension Smoothing Reserve as recommended by Pietig to help cope with the CalPERS deficit.

Approval of ongoing funding included Pietig’s recommendations to an increase for the Cross Cultural Task Force Day Labor site and to pay for a facilitator to deal with the California Coastal Commission. Funding was approved for two high-priority requests from Police Chief Laura Farinella: hiring two full-time jailers and reserving $25,000 for a Police Department School Resource Officer if the Laguna Beach Unified School District comes up with $46,000 a year.

The council also agreed on a boost to Community Assistance Grant funds, for work on the city-owned Hortense Miller Gardens and supplemental funding for tree planting and care.

The council directed the staff to come back with proposed fee increases for police services, rather than the one-parking-fine-fits- all approach.

Tuesday’s agenda will include recommendations by Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Steven Dicterow for the allocation of the Community Assistance Grants funds.