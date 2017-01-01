Sunday salon updates guests on Laguna Canyon Foundation’s future headquarters

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Guests were invited to a salon on Sunday, but no manicures or haircuts were offered. It was a classic “salon” – a gathering of folks to discuss and learn more about a mutual interest.

About 30 Laguna Beach residents who are interested in the Laguna Canyon Foundation attended the salon. It was held at a Top of the World home with a view that compares favorably with the open space the Foundation helped the city to acquire and is now dedicated to preserving and restoring.

Foundation Executive Director Hallie Jones was introduced by salon hostess Johanna Felder, a board member of the foundation since 1999.

Jones, who has been on the job for three and a half years, summarized the history of the Foundation, which was created in 1990, and updated salon guests on Foundation accomplishments since expanding its scope.

Eight years ago the Foundation launched an education project to introduce youngsters to the glorious undeveloped land that surrounds Laguna and to talk about their obligation to its preservation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LBF

Kids enjoy the glorious undeveloped land around Laguna

“We teach kids that their backyard is their responsibility,” said Jones.

Foundation leaders also determined that habitat restoration is a priority. Recently, 19 acres by Aliso Creek were cleared of the invasive, non-native arundo. Two more restoration projects are in the works.

Today volunteers and foundation staff will begin restoration at Pecten Reef, where fossils lie exposed.

“Our goal is to restore the habitat to cover the fossils,” said Jones.

The Foundation is also working with Laguna Beach landscape architect Bob Borthwick on the removal of invasive plants in the riparian habitat along, and sometimes in Laguna Canyon Creek. Jones told the attentive audience that the project will allow people to see the resources the creek brings to Laguna.

She also touched on the controversial issue of mountain biking in the wilderness parkland, which some environmentalists would like to see curtailed if not altogether eliminated.

Jones then turned to a happier development.

“For the first time, the foundation will have headquarters out in the canyon,” said Jones. “For seven years, we have had a small office in Legion Hall, but we are now leasing 100 acres in zoned open space for a fee of $1 a year.”

Click on photo for a larger image

The DeWitt house will be converted to office and meeting spaces

The space was formerly occupied by stables, where a young Jones learned to ride horses. The property includes the historic, but rundown, DeWitt house, which will be converted to office and meeting spaces.

Plans for the property also include the creation of a native plant garden, and the transformation of surrounding hillsides from heavily impacted invasive plant grasslands to a healthy, vibrant coastal sage scrub habitat.

“It will be a hub for all environmental organizations in town, but there is a caveat,” said Jones. “We are responsible for rehabilitating the house. I said ‘no problem’, until we got in there.”

Fortunately, the Massen Greene Foundation in town donated about half of the funds needed for the rehabilitation of the building.

Donations would be welcomed. So would volunteers.

“We have all sorts of volunteer opportunities,” said Jones.

Opportunities include staffing the Nix Nature Center, guiding hikers, restoring habitat and providing water and looking for folks who might need medical attention or have questions.

For more information, visit www.lagunacanyon.org.