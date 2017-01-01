The sheer (shear?) exuberance of HAIRSPRAY will knock your bobby socks off, Playhouse promises

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to announce the first show in the Laguna Playhouse 2017-2018 and 98th season with the effervescent musical, HAIRSPRAY, from the book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell, and with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, musical direction by Michael Ferrara and directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan.

“We are opening our season with just the perfect show for a Laguna Beach Summer,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard.

Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, “We welcome Paula Hammons Sloan and the ‘nicest kids in town’ back to our stage for this nostalgic musical confection. Talent abounds on our stage this summer!”

It’s 1962 and Hairspray’s big, bold heroine Tracy Turnblad twists, ponys and mashed potatoes her way to Baltimore stardom, while fighting for integration on a local TV dance show. HAIRSPRAY will feature Nicole Powell as Tracy.

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, HAIRSPRAY promises to knock your bobby socks off with spectacular songs, energetic dancing, and an uplifting story for all ages.

The creative team includes Paula Hammons Sloan, whose work as Director/Choreographer and Master Teacher has been recognized nationally for almost 40 years. Ms. Sloan has directed or choreographed numerous National Tours including Music Man, Cabaret, Bye Bye Birdie, Singin’ in the Rain, Titanic, My One and Only, Crazy for You and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Michael Ferrara, musical director, is a versatile and eclectic musician, equally at home in such diverse roles as conducting symphonic repertoire and performing in musical theater and opera pit orchestras.

Make an appointment to enjoy a great HAIRSPRAY

The production will begin previews on Wed, July 5; will open on Sunday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. and will run through Sunday, July 30 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Performances will be Wed through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will no Thurs matinee performances on July 13 & 27. There will be additional performances on Sunday, July 16 & 30 at 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $45- $80 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Lisa Hale is the Laguna Playhouse season underwriter. Season sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell & White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.