Tonight’s LBUSD Board meeting has been posted

Tonight’s LBUSD Board Meeting will include several special recognitions of district partners, including PTA Council, SchoolPower, Rotary, Boys and Girls Club, Ocean Institute, and Laguna Beach Art Museum.

The Board will consider approval of employee collective bargaining agreements for 2017-18, LCAP and District budget.

The agenda for Tuesday’s regular Board meeting has been posted here: http://www.lbusd.org/uploaded/1-District/Board/Documents/2016-2017/Agendas/June_27,_2017_Board_Meeting_Agenda.pdf