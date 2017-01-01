Everything checked out fine, including the weather – and KX 93.5 FM’s event raised $80,000 for the station

Last week, Laguna Beach’s independent nonprofit radio station, KX 93.5, held its second annual KXClusive, welcoming celebrity chefs, music, and entertainers for an evening of food and fun at Montage Resort’s Grand Lawn. More than $80,000 was raised to keep the radio station’s local programming going.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Laura Buckle

KX 93.5’s Jason Feddy, well-known local musician, checks out the scene

Led Zepagain, a Jimmy Paige-endorsed Led Zeppelin tribute act, headlined. Supporting performers include 17 year-old rocker Nick Brodeur and duo “92629.”

“We’ve gotten nothing but positive responses from our attendees. Turns out, people like a party on the Montage lawn!” says Tyler Russell, founder of KX 93.5 “We know there are a lot of non-profits to consider supporting in Laguna Beach, so we are grateful that independent radio is in people’s hearts, and we look forward to growing this year by year.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy KX 93.5

The bidding was lively during the auction

“Money raised will support the station’s operations, programming, and its ability to be a reliable broadcast resource in the event of a local emergency,” Russell added.

A silent and live auction featured priceless experiences like tickets to a late-night show taping, a private in-home catered dinner, and a trip to Telluride, CO.

The event was held outdoors on Montage’s Grand and Pacific Lawns, overlooking the ocean bluff. For more information, contact Tyler Russell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.