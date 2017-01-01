Print | Email

City joins coalition focusing on reform of sober living homes regulations

Problems associated with sober living homes are not unique to Laguna or even Orange County, nor are possible solutions.  

However, local governments are often prohibited from imposing restrictions on the activities in the homes due to state or federal laws.

Sober living homes reform has been top priority for the past few years of the Association of California Cities-Orange County, which represents 34 cities, including Laguna Beach, and the county.

Laguna was invited to join the Western States Sober Living Homes Coalition, which is spearheaded by the Orange County association. 

The City Council on Tuesday agreed to join the coalition that advocates national reform to improve city and state response to issues related to the homes, as recommended by staff. 

Participation is free. Laguna will be included on joint letters to national lawmakers provided city official have if reviewed and approved the letters in advance. 

Withdrawal from the association is an option.

By Barbara Diamond

 

