Prosperous city celebrates anniversary, approves largest budget ever

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council celebrated Tuesday night, even before approving a plumped-up budget that will see Laguna through the next two years.

Prior to the council meeting, a standing room-only crowd toasted in sparkling cider the 90 years since Laguna was incorporated in 1927 and its bright future. Mayor Toni Iseman passed around a microphone to the folks who wanted to share tidbits of Laguna’s history, after which cupcakes were served.

The City Council celebrates the 90th year since Laguna was incorporated

The Community Services Department headed by Assistant City Manager Christa Johnson was credited with the arrangements.

Then the council got down to brass tacks: passage of the budget.

“The $94.2 million operating and capital projects funds are the largest budget we have ever approved,” said Finance Director Gavin Curran, a city employee for 14 years.

Passage required a few tweaks to the draft approved at a workshop in May and approval of the distribution of Community Assistance funds recommended by the council sub-committee of Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd and Councilman Steven Dicterow.

But first there was some housecleaning to do on the 2016-17 budget.

Chores include tapping the general fund for $6,000 to qualify for a $60,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant and $23,000 for new Council Chamber equipment.

City Manager John Pietig also recommended the appropriation of $500,000 in grant money awarded to the city by California River Parkways Grant Program to be used for the DeWitt property habitat restoration project.

2017-18 and 2018-19 Budget

The council approved modifications to police department and Animal Services fees.

Most department fees had not been increased for 10 to15 years, according to memorandum from Police Chief Laura Farinella to Pietig. The adjusted fees are expected to increase revenue more than $100,000 a year.

Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede requested that increased littering fees be considered.

The list did include one reduction: $10 less to adopt a cat four months or older. City employee and longtime Animal Shelter volunteer Ann Marie McKay unsuccessfully opposed the reduction as unnecessary.

“Reducing the fee won’t improve the adoption process and it doesn’t make sense to implement a process for a problem the city doesn’t have,” McKay said.

No action was taken.

The council did approve a recommendation to direct staff to come up with a report and recommendations on possible strategies to use one-time funds to make a lump-sum payment to the California Public Employees Retirement System to further pay down the city’s unfunded liability.

“We talked a lot about this at the workshop,” said Pieitig. “We are waiting now for current information from CalPERS.”

In other action, the council agreed to earmark $251,252 from the Park in Lieu Fund for the South Laguna Garden for another two years.

The council again approved the valued services of Bob Burnham related to the restoration and remediation project at the burn site in Laguna Canyon and John Wayne Airport issues.

Automatic three percent salary increases, negotiated for all management-level employees, and exceptional performance pay were approved for City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker and City Treasurer Laura Parisi.

Community Assistance Grants

All but about $3,000 of the $286,720 available to fund requests for community assistance grants was doled out by the council.

The Boys and Girls Club received the top grant: $30,000, followed by $25,000 grants to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, the South County Cross Cultural Council, which runs the day-labor hiring site in Laguna Canyon, and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

No Square Theatre was the lone recipient of a $20,000 grant.

The complete budget, including the list of grants will be posted on the city’s website www.lagunabeachcity.org. The 90th anniversary party will also be available online.