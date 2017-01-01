Print | Email

Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by Laguna Board of REALTORS® will take place Thurs July 13

American Red Cross Blood drive, hosted by Laguna Board of REALTORS® will take place on Thursday July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive will take place at HOM Sotheby’s International Realty, 32356 Coast Hwy, where the Red Cross Bus will be parked.

There are three ways to sign up for the blood drive: Sign up online at http://www.RedCrossBlood.org, Use Sponsor Code: LBOR

Alternatively, email Laura Rudd at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 430-0551

Donors are asked to bring their photo ID. 

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. You can save lives by participating!

 

