The Community Art Project presents California, The Golden State, at the CAP Gallery

The Community Art Project is presenting works by Laguna Plein Air Painters Association Signature and Artist Members in a juried exhibit celebrating the beauty of California. The exhibition will run until Sept 30.

The exhibit features 60 pieces of original work created by 27 of LPAPA’s Signature and Artist Members. The artwork represents the highest scoring of all the works submitted for this special juried event.

Val Carson: In Her Glory Casper Park 16x20

The art celebrates the beauty and varied landscapes found in California including beaches, canyons, vineyards, inland waterways, all the features that make California the Golden State.

Proceeds from the sale of these works benefit the artists, support non-profit LPAPA in their mission to promote and preserve Laguna’s art colony legacy, and support non-profit CAP in their mission to increase the visibility and appreciation of art and serve as a catalyst for art education.

Calvin Liang: Sailing In Newport Beach 16x20

The public is invited to explore this inspiring exhibition in the unique gallery space known as The CAP Gallery, located at 260 Ocean Ave, on the second floor of the Wells Fargo Building. Admission is free.

Also on the calendar is a LPAPA Artists Painting Demonstration on Saturday July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit www.caplaguna.org for more information. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.