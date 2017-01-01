Janelle Brown, New York Times bestselling author, appears at Laguna Beach Books on July 13

On Thurs, July 13, at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes author Janelle Brown, who will be discussing her latest book, Watch Me Disappear.

In her new novel, Janelle’s insights into the dynamics of intimate relationships will make readers question the stories they tell themselves about the people they love. Her nervy storytelling will keep readers guessing until the very last page.

During the year since Billie Flanagan — a Berkeley mom with an enviable life — went on a solo hike in Desolation Wilderness and vanished from the trail, her husband Jonathan and teenage daughter Olive have been coping the best they can. Billie’s body was never found, just a shattered cellphone and a solitary hiking boot.

Janelle Brown’s latest novel, Watch Me Disappear

But then Olive starts having strange visions of her mother, still alive, and Jonathan unearths secrets from Billie’s past that bring into question everything he thought he understood about his wife. Together, Olive and Jonathan embark on a quest for the truth.

Janelle is the bestselling author of All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and This is Where We Live. An essayist and journalist, her writing appears regularly in Vogue, The New York Times, Elle, Wired, Self, the Los Angeles Times, and numerous other publications. Previously, she spent five years as a senior writer at Salon, and began her career as a staff writer at Wired.

In the 1990s, she was also the editor and co-founder of Maxi, an irreverent (and now, long-gone) women’s pop culture magazine. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, filmmaker Greg Harrison, and two children.

LBB is located at 1200 S Coast Hwy.