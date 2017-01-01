Print | Email

Janelle Brown, New York Times bestselling author, appears at Laguna Beach Books on July 13

On Thurs, July 13, at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes author Janelle Brown, who will be discussing her latest book, Watch Me Disappear

In her new novel, Janelle’s insights into the dynamics of intimate relationships will make readers question the stories they tell themselves about the people they love. Her nervy storytelling will keep readers guessing until the very last page.

During the year since Billie Flanagan — a Berkeley mom with an enviable life — went on a solo hike in Desolation Wilderness and vanished from the trail, her husband Jonathan and teenage daughter Olive have been coping the best they can. Billie’s body was never found, just a shattered cellphone and a solitary hiking boot. 

Janelle Brown’s latest novel, Watch Me Disappear

But then Olive starts having strange visions of her mother, still alive, and Jonathan unearths secrets from Billie’s past that bring into question everything he thought he understood about his wife. Together, Olive and Jonathan embark on a quest for the truth. 

Janelle is the bestselling author of All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and This is Where We Live. An essayist and journalist, her writing appears regularly in Vogue, The New York Times, Elle, Wired, Self, the Los Angeles Times, and numerous other publications. Previously, she spent five years as a senior writer at Salon, and began her career as a staff writer at Wired. 

In the 1990s, she was also the editor and co-founder of Maxi, an irreverent (and now, long-gone) women’s pop culture magazine. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, filmmaker Greg Harrison, and two children. 

LBB is located at 1200 S Coast Hwy.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.