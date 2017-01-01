Laguna surfer Kayla Coscino has been selected to the 2018 USA Surfing National team

Laguna Beach surfer Kayla Coscino has been selected to the 2018 USA Surfing National team as one of four U18 girls. Kayla, who will be a junior this fall at Laguna Beach High School, surfed in the West Coast Prime Series and earned an invite to the USA Championships which took place June 19-22 at Lower Trestles.

Photo by Mark Golter

Kayla in action

Kayla’s results throughout the year and at Championships earned her the selection to the national team. She will participate in USA Surfing’s National training program, coached by Joey Buran.

Also at the event, the announcement was made that USA Surfing would be the National Governing Body for surfing in the US, granting leadership by the United States Olympic Committee. That status cements USA Surfing’s authority as the organization responsible for developing and fielding the first US team when surfing makes its debut in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.