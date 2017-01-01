Print | Email

Laguna surfer Kayla Coscino has been selected to the 2018 USA Surfing National team

Laguna Beach surfer Kayla Coscino has been selected to the 2018 USA Surfing National team as one of four U18 girls. Kayla, who will be a junior this fall at Laguna Beach High School, surfed in the West Coast Prime Series and earned an invite to the USA Championships which took place June 19-22 at Lower Trestles. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mark Golter

Kayla in action

Kayla’s results throughout the year and at Championships earned her the selection to the national team. She will participate in USA Surfing’s National training program, coached by Joey Buran.

Also at the event, the announcement was made that USA Surfing would be the National Governing Body for surfing in the US, granting leadership by the United States Olympic Committee. That status cements USA Surfing’s authority as the organization responsible for developing and fielding the first US team when surfing makes its debut in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.