Veytia Group of Laguna Beach empowers youth for a global future with $2,000 gift to German School campus

On Sat, July 1, the annual award ceremony of the German School campus took an unexpected turn when Veytia Group Laguna Beach awarded $2,000 to the school. What started as a ceremony to honor the outstanding achievements of students in their German language studies blossomed into an unanticipated celebration of educational success.

Engel & Völkers, a global real estate company and life style brand, was originally founded in Germany and operates in 32 countries on four continents. Veytia Group works as an advisor under the Engel & Völkers Real Estate Group. It is committed to helping the community, including the support of youth in their educational goals.

Before the presentation of the check took center stage, students of the school received awards for their hard work, but most importantly for their impressive results on the German National Exam, the official test by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG). Students of German School campus brought home 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 1 Bronze medal.

l-r: Ursula Schoeneich (school founder & principal), John Veytia (Engel&Völkers VEYTIA GROUP), Linda Carter (Engel&Völkers VEYTIA GROUP), Alwin Morgenstern (Engel&Völkers VEYTIA GROUP).

German School campus has served the Orange County community since 2015. The school offers German language classes and high school German language tutoring as well as preparation classes for the high school AP German exam and the German National Exam.

Principal Ursula Schoeneich says, “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this check of $2000 for our school. This amount will sponsor one student for a whole year of German language studies at our school.”

“After witnessing the great success German School campus has had in only its second year, we decided that we wanted to invest in the youth of the future with this school,” said Rotarian John Veytia of Engel & Völkers VEYTIA GROUP. “As a real estate agent I thoroughly appreciate what it means to be able to speak another language. It literally opens many doors in my profession.”

Several students medaled (10 gold, four silver, one in bronze) in German National exam

During her address to the audience, Principal Schoeneich said that since May 2017, her school is also an accredited chapter for the Delta Epsilon PhiNational Honor Society for High School Students of German. She inducted two of her students into the local chapter. “Learning German pays off, not only in high school credits and qualifying for AP classes, but most importantly by helping students to stand out with their college application.”

German School campus is a 501(c) (3) non-profit Public Benefit Corporation. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible, and the school accepts donations at http://www.Gofundme.com/

For more information, contact VEYTIA GROUP, 32351 Coast Highway, 949-415-0111, or www.germanschoolcampus.com.