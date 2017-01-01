Council will review tree-trimming policy, dead tree removal process

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council on Tuesday will review staff recommendations on the trimming of city-maintained trees and the removal of damaged, diseased, dead or dying trees.

City staff supports the policies that determine the trimming timetable for the maintenance of the city’s 2,647 trees, updated when trees planted or removed.

Downtown trees, Indian Laurel Gigs and Coral trees are trimmed annually, sometimes more often if requested by a resident who is willing to pay the extra cost. All other trees are trimmed every other year.

Trimming is done to reduce hazards and to improve the looks and health of tree, based on the International Society of Arboriculture standards.

Staff is proposing to establish a North/South Trimming Timetable for alternate-year trimming, according to the agenda bill submitted by Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis.

All city-maintained trees north on or north of Park Avenue would be trimmed this fiscal year. Trees south of Park would be trimmed in the next fiscal year, except for the 135 in South Laguna left untrimmed last year.

Trunk size matters

Haircuts for trees, with trunks from 18-to-31 inches, costs $129 per tree. Trimming that includes crown reduction and/or lacing is more expensive: $630 for a tree with a trunk diameter under 18 inches; $1,050 for a tree 18 to 24 around and $2,210 for trees more than 31 inches in diameter.

However, the staff recommendation that might trigger more public interest is a change in the handling of damaged, dead, dying, or diseased trees with trunks less than six inches in diameter.

If the recommendation is approved by the council, the required on-site public meeting attended by two arborists would be eliminated.

Members of the public have voiced concerns about the removal of trees in the city, most recently on the Ruby’s Diner property in South Laguna.

Mayor Toni Iseman is among those who have spoken about the loss of trees in Laguna’s urban forest. The council approved in 2016 the requirements for tree removal, including the on-site meetings and arborists’ reports that the staff would like revoked.