Laguna Beach Chamber Singers receives grant from The Festival of Arts Foundation

The classical music ensemble, Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, has announced the receipt of a $1,000 grant from The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation.

Submitted photo

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers: Cory Winter is in the plaid shirt

Under the direction of artistic director Cory Winter, the Laguna Beach Chamber Singers perform two classical choral music programs per year – a holiday performance and a spring concert – held in Laguna Beach.

With fewer venues and outlets for classical music, the Laguna Beach Chamber Singers strive to revive the classics. The choir’s outstanding vocalists perform a mix of opera, madrigals, musical theatre, and classical choral music – from Renaissance to contemporary selections.

“We’d love new singers to join us,” says President Jacoby Hickerson.

Acceptance into the group is by audition. For more information regarding the Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, visit the website at www.lagunabeachchamebersinger.org.