City sends modified wireless facility ordinance to Coastal Commission

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A less than enthusiastic city council approved at the July 11 meeting an amendment to the ordinances related to wireless communication facilities.

The modifications further erode city control over the installations, but were required by the California Coastal Commission to ensure the city’s treatment of the facilities remain consistent with the Spectrum Act, enacted by Congress in 2012.

Constraints on the city’s ability to control the number of the facilities have long been anathema to Mayor Toni Iseman.

City staff declared itself in its report to the council to continue to be concerned with the gradual erosion of local authority over wireless infrastructure and what the trend may portend for the future.

However, thus far applicants for use permits in Laguna have demonstrated a spirit of collaboration, staff reported. In spite of federal requirements, applicants have expressed a willingness to redesign their projects when staff requests facilities more complementary to their location.

Among the required changes, the act restricts local agencies (the city) from imposing discretion on certain eligible modifications to existing wireless towers or base stations, meaning additions may be made to existing facilities whether the city likes it or not.

Staff is of the opinion that while changes are substantial, the city will probably not see a proliferation of new sites, just additions to existing sites.

The city’s amendment does not take effect until the commission certifies it, a timeline that is hard to predict. The last city amendment related to wireless communication facilities was sent to the commission in 2013 and not approved until this year.

“The four years underscores the challenges we face as a city,” said Councilman Bob Whalen. “This is a significant issue and we can’t live with a three or four year turnaround.”

The amendment to the city ordinance will require a second reading and approval by the council before being forwarded to the commission.