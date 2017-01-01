Laguna pool-jumper, still hobbled after shattering both his feet six months ago, is sentenced

For months last year, jumper Anthony Booth Armer, 28, escaped injury and prosecution despite trespassing on private property and performing dangerous leaps into pools and the ocean from the tops of buildings and bluffs.

His apparent belief that he was immune from the consequences of his risky behavior was shattered, along with his feet, on Dec 28, 2016, when he missed landing in the swimming pool at Pacific Edge Hotel.

A video of the incident shows him hitting the edge of the pool, falling into the water, and then crawling away from the scene, obviously in agony. He left with a friend despite an employee’s offer to call 911 or an ambulance.

Security cameras, as well as the defendant’s postings on social media, led to his arrest by the LBPD.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by John Thomas

Armer leaps from a private residence near Table Rock Beach on July 21, 2016

Last week Armer pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful entry to a noncommercial building and trespassing with intent to interfere with business. According to court records, he will wear (appropriately) a jail jumpsuit for a day and he has been placed on three years of informal probation.

Armer had previously jumped from a number of condominium buildings in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, and also from hotels including the fifth floor of the Surf & Sand Hotel last September.

Last January Armer set up a fundraising page, on which he wrote, “[I am] just seeking a little support to keep doing what I’m doing.”

The jumper was also sentenced to 100 hours community service.