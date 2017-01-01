Surfing Heritage & Culture Ctr partners with Huntington Beach Art Center for Women of Surfing: Art & History

Surfing Heritage & Culture Center (SHACC) in San Clemente is pleased to partner with the Huntington Beach Art Center (HBAC) in the Women of Surfing: Art & History, their second exhibition in a three-part-series celebrating women in the arts. It will be held at the HBAC, 538 Main St, HB, from July 22 through Sept 2.

The exhibition delves into the artworks of national and international artists, and invites guest to contemplate artistic representations of those who have an intimate relationship with the ocean and surfing. The Women of Surfing: Art & History exhibition coincides with the US Open of Surfing, and will bring HB’s favorite pastime from the beach into the gallery.

Special guests for the opening reception on Sat, July 22 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. include Mary Lou McGinnis Drummy, 2016’s Women of the Year in Surf City USA’s Walk of Fame and co-founder of the Women’s International Surfing Association, and Gidget (Kathy Kohner-Zuckerman), the inspiration for the fictional character Franzie (nicknamed Gidget) from the 1957 surf novel, Gidget: The Little Girl with Big Ideas.

SHACC will provide artifacts such as surfboards, photographs and memorabilia, which will convey the rich history of surfing. Kate Hoffman, director of the HBAC states that, “...we chose to celebrate the art of surfing from the perspective of women in the field. From world champion athletes who also find creativity that flows from their relationship to the ocean, to those women who founded major movements on behalf of female surfers, and those who have documented the history and growth of the sport. This exhibition presents both an aesthetically beautiful and historically significant look at the world of women in surfing.”

Women of Surfing: Art & History curator, Phil Roberts, also emphasizes the unique narratives the featured artists are able to convey, saying that, “Mother Earth is a common reference to our planet. This personification throughout mythologies, religions, tribes, and human history, makes a connection between our planet and the feminine form. Honoring this way of viewing the world, this exhibition explores the intimate relationship that these artists have with the ocean through the creative lens of women who have spent their lives in the waves.”

Founded in 2000, SHACC is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that serves as the world’s foremost educational and support resource for surfing publications, manufacturers, and museums. Learn more at surfingheritage.org