We are the champions! Girls’ water polo teams win big

For the first time in Laguna Beach Water Polo Club’s history, both Laguna’s 12U and 14U teams won first place at the recent United States Club Championships.

Then on Sunday the LBHS varsity girls’ team won the California State High School Championships.

What you might call a team tsunami of success…

Submitted photo

12U Girls-2017 United States Club Champions

Back Row L to R: Jordan Schneider, Rebecca Storke, Sara Block, Coach Kelcie Ferreira and Lauren Schneider.

Middle Row L to R: Claire Turner, Ava Knepper, Taylor Naughton, Myha Pinto, Cleo Washer, Nina Rogers and Sadie Riester.

Front Row L to R: Eleanor Ramsey, Charlotte Riches, Lauren Short and Avery Montiel.

Submitted photo

14U Girls-2017 United States Club Champions

Back Row L to R Nicole Struss, Imani Clemons, Genoa Rossi, Emma Lineback, Emma Singer, Rachael Carver & Coach Rob Carver

Front Row L to E: Tasha Denny, Ava Houlahan, Jessie Rose and Molly Renner (Missing is Lela McCarroll)

Submitted photo

HS Varsity Girls-2017 California State High School Champions

Back Row L-R: Coach Matt Tingler, Rachael Carver, Nicole Struss, Molly Renner, Evan Tingler, Quinn Winter, Danielle Borelli, Sophia Lucas, Evie Laptin, Kyla Whitelock, Thea Walsh and Claire Kelly

Front Row L-R: Morgan Van Alphen, Alex Peros, Alana Evans, Isabel Riches, Grace Houlahan, Cici Stewart, & Bryn Gioffredi.