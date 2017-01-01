Women on Word flex their muscles with poetry and prose at Protest #45 on July 12 at BC Space Gallery

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Words have muscles, they can lift or crush. On the evening of July 12, a group of women (and one man) exercised those muscles in a big way to protest, among other things, the state of our nation. This protest (one in a series) addressed how women have been affected by our government since the inauguration.

Women on Word, as the protest is known, has attracted some incredible writers. The speakers touched on many subjects, not the least of which described our current government as, “Cannibalistic capitalism.” Anita Razin called it, “Tweeting instead of leading.”

Several presentations recalled the devastation of watching election night and the inauguration. Rina Palumbo recounted the story of her daughter’s tears after the election, followed by a fictional piece about a girl and a dehumanizing doll, appealing to listeners to replace tears with love.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Jennifer Griffiths

Courtesy of BC Space Gallery

(l-r) Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Amy Dechray, Jean Ardell, Rina Palumbo, John Gardiner, Cecile Sarruf, Robin Dawn Hudchek, Michele McCormick, Anita Razin.

Few current topics were left untouched, as presenter after presenter detailed the plight of our immigrant travel ban policy, the effect of possible changes in women’s rights regarding access to abortion and birth control pills, and the denigration of our womanhood. There were more than a few swear words, but properly used, given the context. John Gardiner, a self-described Trumpaholic, substituted the president’s name in a piece written during the time developers wanted to build in the Canyon after the fire.

Award-winning local poet and contributing speaker, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, says, “Since the election, there has been a resurgence of protest poetry, the most powerful poetry is protest, against discrimination, and so many things. Walt Whitman is a good example.”

Her presentation included a piece on “Swamp strikes back.”

That they chose BC Space Gallery as their venue is by design. The gallery is currently exhibiting Women on Word, a visual liberal forum for these times. Curator Jennifer Griffith says, “Upon the election of Trump, I decided it was important for women artists to speak their minds, and that creating artworks with words might produce meaningful pieces.” The exhibition has been extended through Aug 20.

The New Yorker has stated that poetry is rarely uttered without intention. That is true of this evening’s presentation of prose and poetry, the intent was clear, and the result was an evening of profoundly affecting Women (and one man) on Words.

Although one might not agree with the sentiment expressed, no one can fault the bravery and talent of these splendid writers.