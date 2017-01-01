The dog days of summer last year inspired a day with dogs – and now The Cliff introduces Yappy Hour

Story and photos by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Laura Buckle, our food writer, just got the news that The Cliff is introducing “Yappy Hour,” Monday – Friday 3 – 6 p.m. Laura says they’ll offer four delicious puppy plates for guests’ four-legged friends as well as discounted Tito’s vodka cocktails. (The Cliff Restaurant is located at 577 S Coast Highway.)

There’ll be yummy treats for the guest and the human’s best friend to enjoy along with The Cliff’s killer sunsets, Laura reports.

Which inspired us to run this article from last year, about hanging out with dogs in Laguna during the dog days of summer…

The dog days of summer have arrived, and so it seemed like a good idea to spend a day with some dogs here in Laguna Beach, one of the most canine-friendly places in California.

So off Dianne, our senior writer, her miniature Australian shepherd Charley, and I headed to the Dog Park in the Canyon, a spacious area of more than two acres, with shaded benches and different areas for large and small dogs along with humans of all shapes and sizes.

While happy Charley, leash-free, chased a Frisbee, Dianne chatted to several dog-owners. “The truth is that people may not know owners’ names, but they always know the dogs’ names,” Dianne explained to me.

(I am mostly a cat person though I’ve learned to love dogs because of dog-owning friends. The closest place I’ve seen to a cat park is the Blue Bell Senior Cat Sanctuary in the Canyon, where approximately 50 cats live in relative peace in the sprawling cottage.)

The first dog park in Orange County

The dog park in the Canyon, founded in 1992, was the first of its kind in Orange County.Local residents including Jon Madison have donated trees, offering the necessary shade.

Knowing how dog-friendly, not to say dog-obsessed Madison is, Dianne, Charley and I headed next to Madison Square and Garden Café.

We sat in the dappled shade and enjoyed a cappuccino while Jon regaled us with tales of the furry kind.

“If dogs had credit cards, I’d have the most profitable business in town,” he said, noting that on any given weekend, the Café will play host to several dozen dogs – and the way the tables are placed, you’d hardly notice, he said (and we agreed), because the dogs who patronize his quirky restaurant, with its fascinating garden décor, are generally well-behaved and well-groomed. They are not allowed to eat off plates.

Dianne Russell, her dog Charley, and Jon Madison

However, Madison is always ready with water and low-calorie tasty treats for his dog patrons.

“My customers talk to each other about the different breeds and often they’ll share the kind of information that helps them choose a family dog because of certain characteristics,” he noted.

He mentioned that he’d recently encountered a cross between a standard poodle and a Doberman, which, he says, had the dignity and looks of Louis XIV of France.

Dogs are one thing. But Madison has also played host to two cats on long leashes, a potbellied pig (which felt like touching a hairbrush, he said), several parrots, a bunny and a snake, the latter two fortunately not at the same time.

Madison discouraged the snake owner from returning, because after all, as he says, “Who needs a boa constrictor in your face when you’re trying to eat?”

He encourages a cappella dog music, which is to say, dogs howling in unison for short periods of time to the applause of customers. Beagles are apparently the best breed for this kind of musical performance.

We left Jon to his customers and headed downtown to The Lumberyard, which, because of its lovely shaded patio and location next to the Naked Dog Bistro, has become a mecca for dogs and their owners.

We’re at The Lumberyard, and that’s okay! (with thanks to Monty Python)

Owner of The Lumberyard Cary Redfearn said that some customers order a plain chicken breast or hamburger for their dogs.

Cary also told us that the most unusual breed he has seen at the restaurant is an Entlebrucher.

I Googled Entlebrucher and “What do you call a cross between a poodle and a Doberman?” I learned that the latter is known as a Doodleman (!) Pinscher, and that an Entlebrucher looks like a smaller version of a Swiss Mountain dog.

After a great lunch of poke, we set off around three o’clock to The Cliff Restaurant.

Off to The Cliff

As always, The Cliff astonishes with its gorgeous sweeping view of the ocean and Main Beach. What attracts most dog owners is a menu that is a pooch’s delight.

[The Cliff was friendly to canines last year, when this article was first written – and now that it is offering Yappy Hours, it is even more obviously friendly… Visit www.thecliffrestaurant.com to learn more.]

Gluten-free, dairy-free snack treats are flavored individually with liver, carrots, and peanut butter, to mention a few.

Owner Sharon Haron’s chow mix, Precious, headlines the dog menu. Customers know now to call ahead for the best tables for pets and people.

Charley was in his element.

But doggone it, even the best of days come to an end. We left The Cliff and I returned home to a hungry cat, Boris, whose menu never changes. Tuna entrée is his thing, and he prefers it served straight from the can.

Never does he ask to go out for a walk, and he certainly has no expectation of a restaurant meal.

Meanwhile back at Dianne’s place, Charley was waiting for his specially cooked chicken breast.

And they say cats are fussy!

To become a member of Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park, visit http://www.lagunabeachdogpark.com.