Print | Email

Fizz is a loving terrier mix looking for a quiet home to adopt him from the Animal Shelter 

Fizz is a one year old male terrier mix on the lookout for a home to take him in. He’s tan, neutered, and small. He’s extremely shy, so a home that’s quiet would help him come out of his shell as time goes on. Although, he is filled with love and is excited for a home with anyone who will love him just as much as he will love you. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes Fizz will be taken in as soon as can be, with hopes of an owner that will see how special Fizz truly is. 

Click on the photo for a larger image

Fizz looking for a quiet home 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.