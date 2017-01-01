Pepper tree gets a reprieve at least until Sept 6

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A unanimous City Council made a last ditch effort on Tuesday to save more if not all of the pepper tree in front of City Hall that two arborists have declared at risk of crashing down perhaps on passersby, City Hall itself or vehicles parked in front of it.

Mayor Toni Iseman and Councilman Steven Diecterow were appointed to a sub-committee to work with staff and investigate options that would keep more of the tree than the maximum eight-foot stump, recommended by the arborists. The sub-committee was instructed to report back to the council as soon as possible.

A tree update is penciled in on the council’s tentative agenda for the Sept. 12 meeting.

“I am not willing to cut it down to nine feet, (a foot taller than the arborist’s recommendation) and certainly not to two feet,” Dicterow said.”

Business woman Thilde Peterson informed the council that Cornell University has a program called Plantation that deals with sick trees. She promised to contact the school on behalf of the city and have its tree specialists get back to the sub-committee.

“You should take a look at what we call tree doctors,” said Peterson.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd went along with the rest of the council’s wishes to prolong the search for options other than chopping the tree down to two or eight feet as recommended by the city arborists; but only for a limited time and only for limited remedies.

He opposes the notion of building a structure around the tree to prevent it from falling, suggested as one way to reduce liability if the cut leaves a higher stump.

“It won’t be the tree we know,” said Boyd.

Boyd also opposes the construction of cage over the walkway to the center doors of City Hall, constructed to catch the toppling icon.

He would accept cabling to hold the stump together

“I don’t want the son-of-a-gun to fall down, said Boyd. “It’s a safety issue.”

Beautification Council President Ruben Flores offered another organization for the sub-committee to contact: the Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.

No funds were set aside for consultations. Dicterow said costs were not an issue at this time.

The purchase of proposed new tree, one year of maintenance and a warranty of health, totals $57,200.

However, the installation of a new tree was delayed by the council’s proposed outreach. Further delay may prohibit the traditional winter holidays ceremony at City Hall because the roots would not have sufficient time to catch hold.

“We will revisit this after research,” said Iseman.