Laguna families team up against MS

Story by AMY DECHARY

Eight years ago, my children and I stood in a chilly October rainstorm outside the Greeter’s Corner Restaurant holding a poster that read, “Go Daddy! Pedal Over MS!” We cheered as my husband cycled by on his 100-mile journey to San Diego, splattered in muck. It was his first time riding in the National MS Society’s Bike to End MS event, and the gloom and mess of the day seemed an appropriate end to my first year living with multiple sclerosis.

Twelve months earlier, I had woken up one morning unable to stand up straight or hold a pen. My right foot drooped at unexpected moments, catching on carpets and curbsides. New to Orange County, I felt utterly alone as I embarked on a year of tests and second opinions that all ended with the same diagnosis: multiple sclerosis.

Through the National MS Society website, I found a neurologist and lots of information. I learned that this unpredictable and often disabling disease results when the body’s immune system attacks and damages the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information between the brain and the body. More than 2.3 million people worldwide have MS, but I didn’t know anyone to turn to for advice. What did my future hold? Would I end up in a wheelchair? Would I be able to play with my children?

At first, I was reluctant to talk about my condition, but once I did, I met a surprising number of Laguna residents affected by the disease.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

L-R: L-R) Amy, Natalie, Paul, Genevieve, and James Dechary at the 2011 Bike to End MS event in San Diego

One such person was Diane Babcock. Babcock’s 2010 diagnosis resulted in a near-fatal reaction to medication and significantly transformed her family’s day-to-day routine.

“I almost died from a steroid treatment. I had to make major lifestyle changes, which in turn, changed my whole family’s lifestyle,” she says. “We hired extra help. I modified our activities and social engagements so I could take daily naps, attend doctor’s appointments and administer daily injections, which sometimes caused reactions. It was tough at first, but the family pulled together.”

Many MS patients do not exhibit visible signs of the disease, and because of this, have difficulty receiving emotional support in their workplaces and social circles. Babcock, however, credits her Laguna Beach friends for helping her and her family successfully manage her health.

“I was open about my diagnosis, but I was ashamed that I had to take naps when my children had outgrown them,” she explains. “When I told people I had MS and that fatigue was one of my major symptoms, I found nothing but support. People didn’t pressure me to keep up or shame me for not being active or involved. It really alleviated my stress.”

Submitted photo

L-R: Christine Fugate, Paul Dechary, Amy Dechary, and Jim Utt at the 2016 Bubbles and Brunch to End MS event, which raised over $70,000.

One of the major stresses faced by MS patients is the impact the disease has on extended families. Laguna Beach resident Sarah Durand, whose mother has lived with MS for over 50 years, watched her mother Tessa Ennals’s health deteriorate as Sarah attended college and went on to start her own family. When Sarah and her husband Rob moved to Laguna Beach in 2004, they looked for a single level home that her mom could navigate in a wheelchair. After a difficult search, they finally found a split-level 1950s ranch home in Temple Hills, but it still presented some serious challenges.

“My mom was wheelchair bound at the time and could not make it from our living room into the kitchen,” says Durand. “We saw she wouldn’t be able to spend time with us and her grandkids unless we made dramatic upgrades to our house.”

Those changes included raising the floors of their home and remodeling their guest bedroom and bath.

“We were lucky to have the resources to make those accommodations,” Durand states. “Others do not. That’s why we got involved in the MS Society.”

Together, the Durands and my family joined the fundraising efforts of the Pacific South Coast Chapter of the National MS Society. Through annual events like Bike to End MS, Challenge Walk MS, and the MS Dinner Auction, the Society is able to fund a variety of services for people living with MS throughout Orange and San Diego Counties. These services range from emotional support groups and discussion panels on current therapies and research to education about health providers, insurance benefits, and wellness strategies. The Society also sponsors education scholarships and crisis intervention for families in need.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Tessa Ennals and Lucas Durand make spin art together

On August 26, the MS Society will host one of its premier Orange County fundraising events, the fourth annual Bubbles and Brunch to End MS. Held at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach at 11 a.m., the event includes its signature complimentary champagne reception, silent auction, and three-course brunch. This year’s keynote speaker is Ronda Giangreco, who turned her MS diagnosis into a yearlong Italian dinner party. Over 300 people are expected to attend and raise over $75,000 to help MS patients and their families. Tickets cost $100 and are available for purchase at bubblesandbrunch.org through August 23.

For more information about Bubbles and Brunch to End MS, contact Cristine Lovato at (626) 824-0325 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To learn more about MS and local assistance programs, contact the Pacific Coast Chapter of the National MS Society at: (800) 486-6762; www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CAS or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.