Editor is rained upon, doesn’t mind, in fact enjoys the experience: a short tale of travel

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

I love to travel. Which means I have to work in order to afford travel. Which means, actually, that I have to work while I travel, given the nature of StuNewsLaguna.

So every minute not at the computer counts. But stuff happens.

Off I went two Sundays ago, thinking I’d leave John Wayne at dawn and be in Southern Utah ready to explore its national parks by lunchtime. But a pilot was ill, so we waited for his replacement.

And then when we did leave, someone spotted flames coming out of one of the engines, and we returned to the gate.

Much later, I landed in Phoenix Airport with nine hours to waste until my flight to St. George.

Two breakfasts, several lunches, a boatload of coffee, approximately five dinners, a mystery novel, ten-plus formatted articles and many glasses of wine later, I learned that my second flight was delayed because of thunderstorms “which just about never delay flights here,” the ground crew assured us (except for that evening).

Midnight, cross-eyed with fatigue, I arrived at Red Mountain.

(Next time I drive… What was I thinking?)

Monday morning, deadline day, I woke up early, hiked for two hours, rushed back to my room, worked until bedtime.

Adjacent to Snow Canyon in Southern Utah: red sandstone and black lave

Slept with a smile on my face, thinking that the next day I would be able to hike, do yoga outside, swim in the glorious dry heat, start getting healthy again.

Tuesday, opened my eyes and heard the sound of pouring rain. No sign of its imminent let-up. What?

In Utah? In late July? There went my hike! There went my day off!

But no. This I would not accept. I was going, come hell, or as it happened, high water. I went to the gathering place. Two guides and one other guest were there.

And off we went, attired in flapping, unbecoming, but effective blue plastic slickers, to climb the petrified red sandstone hills.

Best hike ever!

Sudden pink waterfalls threw themselves down the steep red rock. Fat raindrops stamped small craters on the surfaces of new ponds that had formed in rocky hollows. Streams nosed their way along stony grooves and pooled into puddles.

The red rocks appeared slick, yet were miraculously not slippery – we could “trust our tread” as our guides Shana and Rich advised.

Amazingly, I made it to the top of a pudding-like hill, the rain exfoliating my exposed face more effectively than any spa treatment, the scent of soaked rock and sage an elixir impossible to bottle.

I am the blue dot three-quarters of the way up the hill

By the time we finished our watery hike, the resurrection moss, usually almost invisible, was beginning to turn green. I thought of the desert tortoises, how they must be slaking their thirst. Of jackrabbits waggling their wet ears. Of gila monsters glorying in the rare moisture beneath their clawed feet.

And how lucky I was to have this one-of-a-kind experience.

I’m not usually the Pollyanna type. But it struck me that if my flights had been on time, and if I hadn’t had to work on Monday in my room and instead had hiked and been outdoors all day, and then woken up to the rain on Tuesday, I might have thought, “What the heck, I’ll just sleep in, I’ve had so much fun already” and then I would have missed an amazing experience.

So perhaps there is something to be said for bad luck, since it makes good luck seem all the more precious, even when it comes in unexpected ways.

Not that I want more bad luck. Really. Especially bad luck that’s far, far worse than a flight delay or two. Please no!

Well, that’s my deep thought for the day.