Print | Email

Park Plaza is recommended for lower Park Ave, NOT Forest Ave – we apologize for our error

A couple of years back, a group of citizens was appointed by Councilman Bob Whalen to recommend trial street closures downtown.

Most recently, the citizens’ group has presented a concept for turning lower Park Ave. (between Forest Ave and the library, NOT Forest Ave per our previous report) into “Park Plaza,” a pedestrian space complete with cafe seating, landscaping, and art displays.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted by Billy Fried

Proposed Park Plaza for lower Park Ave

The committee feels that this location, with only eight parking spaces and tremendous shade canopies from mature ficus trees, would be an ideal space to test pedestrian plazas and not cause harm to retailers on Forest. 

Instead they hope it injects some vitality into the downtown core during the shoulder months of October and November. 

No part of Forest Ave would be closed, and the loop around the library would remain open as well. 

Chris Prelitz and Billy Fried from Transition Laguna, and Ruben Flores from The Beautification Council, are leading the effort.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.