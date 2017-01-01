Park Plaza is recommended for lower Park Ave, NOT Forest Ave – we apologize for our error

A couple of years back, a group of citizens was appointed by Councilman Bob Whalen to recommend trial street closures downtown.

Most recently, the citizens’ group has presented a concept for turning lower Park Ave. (between Forest Ave and the library, NOT Forest Ave per our previous report) into “Park Plaza,” a pedestrian space complete with cafe seating, landscaping, and art displays.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted by Billy Fried

Proposed Park Plaza for lower Park Ave

The committee feels that this location, with only eight parking spaces and tremendous shade canopies from mature ficus trees, would be an ideal space to test pedestrian plazas and not cause harm to retailers on Forest.

Instead they hope it injects some vitality into the downtown core during the shoulder months of October and November.

No part of Forest Ave would be closed, and the loop around the library would remain open as well.

Chris Prelitz and Billy Fried from Transition Laguna, and Ruben Flores from The Beautification Council, are leading the effort.