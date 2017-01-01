Rotary speaker Jeff Bott of the TCA will discuss the 241 Toll Road extension at noon today, Aug 4

Jeff Bott, senior public affairs representative for the Transportation Corridor Agencies, the public agency that is responsible for building and operating California’s largest network of public toll roads, will speak on the 241 Toll Road extension at the Rotary Club’s noon meeting.

Jeff is responsible for communicating to the public about the Agency’s projects and initiatives.

241 Toll Road

A lawsuit was recently settled by environmental groups against the Transportation Corridor Agency (TCA) to kill a former plan to extend the 241 Toll Road behind San Clemente and ultimately connect at the I-5 at San Onofre. Many people from Laguna Beach were involved with the process.

Eighteen alternative ideas are being examined, including four possible 241 Toll Road connections to I-5; arterial road improvements; widening options for I-5; railway expansion; mobility hubs; and bikeway improvements.

Jeff has also served as a board member for the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce since 2005 and was elected Chairman for 2010-2011. Jeff lives in San Clemente and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton with two grown children.

The meeting will be held at Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Hwy today, Fri Aug 4 at 12 p.m. The cost is $26 at the door and includes lunch (cash or checks only).