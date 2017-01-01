Mayor Toni Iseman is on a crusade, wants remedies to congestion

Mayor Toni Iseman will ask the City Council to direct City Manager John Pietig to research and report back on ways to reduce congestion on city streets.

Iseman considers congestion a blight on residents and businesses. She cites efforts made by the council to improve the flow of traffic, such as trolley service, peripheral parking lots, the development of a parking management plan and the use of personnel to control traffic.

“Much has been done, but there are more steps to help address the crushing problem,” stated Iseman.

Specifically, Iseman wants Pietig to come up with some options to reduce congestion due to commercial food and beverage delivery, including increased enforcement and restricting deliveries to certain hours.

Iseman also wants the fine to match the crime and has asked amounts to be varied depending on the violation.

Thirdly, Iseman wants Pietig to produce options to reduce congestion; the city’s carbon footprint associated with construction, including expanding current staging plans; implementing haul routes for excavating and grading; requiring certified documentation of brake inspections and addressing the impact of excessive excavating.

By Barbara Diamond