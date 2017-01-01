Creature feature photo

Bob Cat on the prowl

Reader John Bohas lives near Moulton Meadows Park. He tells Stu News that he sees many interesting wild creatures passing by his home.

Early a few mornings ago he spotted this hefty bobcat heading towards the canyon.

