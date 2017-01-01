Junior Lifeguard Program ends on a great note with the Iron Child competition

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Now that August is almost halfway over (and school is starting for some), it’s the time of year that people tend to take inventory of their summers, was it a good one or not? On a morning dog walk in Heisler Park on Wednesday, I happened to come across a beautiful bevy of multi-colored striped surfboards propped against a lifeguard truck. It turns out that Ally McCormick MS, Junior Lifeguard Coordinator, and her sister Shannon McCormick, the A Group Instructor, were literally taking inventory – of the Junior Lifeguard Program equipment.

According to Ally, “The kids loved the new striped surfboards, and we had another great summer with our Junior Lifeguard Program.”

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Ally McCormick

With summer ending, time to inventory the Junior Lifeguard Program equipment

Ally says, “Overall, we had over 400 kids, ages 8-15, come through the program. They learned ocean safety while engaging in fun and enjoyable activities at the beach. Some of the highlights of each group included going through the Giggle Crack, paddling, doing the Blowhole, and competing in the Iron Child.”

The Iron Child is the final competition which takes place on the last day. The A group runs 1.5 miles, then swims 800 yards. The B group runs a little over a mile, then swims 500 yards. The C group, which includes the youngest kids, runs one mile and swims 300 yards. Afterward, they grill hot dogs and hamburgers and have a picnic in the park.

That sounds like a grueling contest, one the kids should be proud of completing. Iron, indeed!

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Ally McCormick

Start of Iron Child for the B Group

“It’s amazing to see how much the kids improve in just three weeks,” Ally continues. “Many Junior Guards start out the program feeling timid about the ocean or don’t have the confidence to do a long swim. However, our instructors do a great job of getting them comfortable.”

The storm systems we encountered over the past few weeks affected our beach goers, rescues, and lifeguards, as well as the kids in the program.

Ally says, “We experienced some surf over the course of the program, but every single Junior Guard stayed safe and demonstrated the skills they had learned. Our biggest points of instruction include going under the waves, putting on fins quickly in the impact zone, and always being aware of their surroundings while they’re in the water.”

It sounds as if it was an awesome summer for these Junior Lifeguard participants, filled with confidence building experiences and education, but also packed with fun, and the chance to become an Iron Child.

“We always enjoy getting to know the kids each summer,” Ally emphasizes. “We hope to see them back next year and further improve on their ocean safety skills.”

Next summer will be here before you know it!