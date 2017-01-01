Print | Email

Dog Days of Summer show at Sue Greenwood Fine Art Gallery will run until Sept 10

Running until Sept 10, the show Dog Days of Summer will be featured at Sue Greenwood Fine Art Gallery. The show includes over 35 new works from six great artists, Suzy Barnard, Kay Bradner, Suzie Buchholz, Mary-Austin Klein, Geoff Krueger, and Scott Yeske. 

Click on photo for a larger image

“More Mesa Beach” by Mary-Austin Klein  

The show focuses on all aspects of art, and pieces range in variety or artistic style. Each artist has a passion and love for their work. A description of the artists’ inspiration accompanies their work. From light, to landscape, to objects, different things inspire each and every artist in the show.. 

Click on photo for a larger image

“Pug Sunday” by Kay Bradner  

Established in 2005, Sue Greenwood Fine Art is one of Southern California’s most respected contemporary fine art galleries. 

The gallery seeks to exhibit artists that exemplify aesthetic excellence with a focus on realism and figurative works of art.

Sue Greenwood Fine Art is located at 330 N. Coast Hwy, 949-494-0669.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.