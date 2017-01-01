Libertarian Candidate for Congress Brandon Reiser appears live on Laguna Roundtable, KX93.5 FM, Aug 13

Leading the way in local community radio, Laguna Roundtable announces a live interview with Libertarian Candidate for Congress (CD-48) Brandon Reiser, which includes Laguna Beach, this Sunday on KX93.5FM at 8 a.m.

“It is important Laguna Roundtable provide listeners access to the candidates running for city state and federal office, these are the people who shape the City of Laguna Beach. Voters need to hear the candidates and determine who should lead them,” states “Righty” Jim Kennedy, co-host of Laguna Roundtable. “We welcome listeners to submit questions for the interview via email.” The email is listed below.

The show will air live on Laguna’s only FM, KX 93.5, and can be live streamed at www.kx935.com/live. Podcast of the show will also be available at www.KX935.com.

For more information, contact Laguna Roundtable via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Twitter @RightyJim.