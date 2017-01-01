Print | Email

Laguna surfers do well in first WSA event

Reader Don Saunders reports that the Western Surfing Association ran its first event at Trail 6 in San Onofre over the past weekend in really fun conditions and a few Laguna Beach surfers did well. 

Hudson Saunders (pictured) took 5th in the Under 12 and 7th in the Under 14 divisions.  

George Williams took 5th in Under 16 and 3rd in Under 18 and Sam Nelson took 5th in the Under 18 Division. 

The Western Surfing Association (WSA) is the oldest competition surfing association in the USA and, by far, the largest on the West Coast. The WSA, established in 1961, is a California non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting and preserving the sport of surfing through fun, family oriented surf competitions. 

WSA is an official West Coast member organization of Surfing America. WSA members can earn entry in the Surfing America Prime, Surfing America USA Championships and Team Trials. Visit www.surfwsa.org for more information.

 

