For cat lovers only: Have you ever wanted to lick your cat? Now you can, without the fear of fur balls

Reported by Joyce Buettner, volunteer for the Blue Bell Sanctuary for Senior Cats

This was the third year for CatCon and this year was by far the best. They moved to a larger location – Pasadena Convention Center - and there was a great variety of vendors, big and small, with something for everyone…and their cats. People dressed up in their best cat-themed outfits also.

I purchased a bunch of things for me and my cats, and three things for Blue Bell – a new cat clock for the upper house main room, USB recharging laser pointers and Licki Brushes – have you ever wanted to lick your cat?

Now you can – without the fur balls. https://www.pdxpetdesign.com/licki/. The website notes: “Licking your cat is an oddly meditative practice, soothing for both you and your feline.”

Slim Mittens loves the Licki Brush

You don’t really have to lick the cat with the Licki Brush, but it has soft rubber bristles that do a great job of pulling out the undercoat and the cats love it. It’s hard for us to find brushes that the cats like and can be cleaned frequently. And many of our senior cats are thin and this product massages them and as Mittens can attest, it feels wonderful.

The cats love the lasers. It’s great to give them exercise and bring out their prey instincts. Thirteen-year-old Minnie in the lower house is quite the huntress.

Cats love boxes, and these are durable and easy to keep clean

Also, I’m very excited about a product called Kitty Kasas (www.kittykasas.com) We all know cats love boxes. These are cubes, made of durable molded plastic. They were designed specifically for a shelter in Florida, so can be cleaned and disinfected daily – always something we are looking for but rarely find.

They can be stacked also – they have three models and they are really cute! We are talking about trying some out to see how the cats like them, because after all, they have final approval.

For more information about Blue Bell Sanctuary for Senior Cats and the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, visit www.bluebellcats.org