There’s an app for that – and a poem for that too – in Trolley Tracker news

An update to the Trolley Tracker is now available on the Visit Laguna Beach mobile app. New features of the updated Trolley Tracker include separated route information and a map of each route, a locator marker on the map pages so that riders can view where they are in relation to the route, and arrival times for each bus stop on each route.

To update the tracker on a mobile device, the update to the Visit Laguna Beach app can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Android Store from the device. If you have any questions regarding the updated tracker, contact Paula Faust at 949-497-0303.

Poetry Moves You too

The City of Laguna Beach Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley presents Poetry Moves You. The Poet Laureate has selected excerpts from poems that have been installed alongside the trolley schedule at the Bus Depot on Broadway and the town maps along Forest Avenue.

“I created the “Poetry Moves You” program to share my love of poetry with not only locals, but tourists as they make our way through our beautiful town,” Buckley says. “I hope it inspires them, opens their eyes to the beauty within and without, and better connects them to the landscape and the magic that is Laguna Beach.”

Excerpts from selected poems include:

As I watch the bright stars shining, I think a thought of the clef of the universes, and of the future.

A vast similitude interlocks all…

—Walt Whitman, “On the Beach at Night Alone”

Even at night, the birds

grab sand-swirled air

with nonchalant wings.

—Adrian Matejka, “Central Avenue Beach”

It’s spring in Laguna Beach and we’ve just met.

This could be the opening scene from a movie.

A novel could be written from what we imply.

—Kate Buckley, “At a Garden Cafe”

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.