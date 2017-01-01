Ruben Flores will host a tour of Lotusland, one of the 10 best gardens in the world, on Aug 26

On Aug 26, Laguna Nursery’s award-winning horticulturalist Ruben Flores will host a private Garden Adventure Tour at Lotusland in Santa Barbara, along with Lotusland docents.

Visitors will explore a large estate and botanic garden created by Madame Ganna Walska, now recognized as one of the ten best gardens in the world.

Peaceful pond at Lotusland

The group will meet at Laguna Nursery, 397 N Coast Hwy at 8 a.m. The coach leaves at 8:30 a.m., returning by 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $90 and can be purchased at Laguna Nursery or by calling Maj Valero at 949-494-5200.

Another lovely vista from Lotusland

Valero says that first-timers are welcome: “We’re all friendly, so no need to be shy.” Slots are limited to 24, so interested garden-walkers should call for tickets soon.