CVS bid to replace Laguna Drug is denied again

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Broadway is no place for a CVS Pharmacy under the guidelines of the Downtown Specific Plan, according to the City Council, the Planning Commission and the city staff.

The City Council unanimously upheld on Tuesday the Planning Commission’s 5-0 vote to deny a proposal by CVS to open a second store on Broadway. The council determined that the merchandise mix and services offered did not fulfill unmet needs, as required in the plan.

“I don’t find this application agrees with the Downtown Specific Plan, which is very important to Laguna Beach,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.

City Councilman Bob Whalen said the application did not reflect the core values of the plan which promotes unique merchandise, not mass-produced products.

“I thought the commission and the council decisions were right for the downtown,” said Commissioner Anne Johnson.

CVS claimed in its appeal that the Planning Commission denial was based on the company’s identity, which staff refuted in its response to two of the 12 grounds for appeal.

The CVS takeover of the space now occupied by Laguna Drug also would have required an amendment to the conditional permit, which allows 70 percent of its merchandise to be faux flowers and greeting cards.

Did faux flowers seal Laguna Drugs fate?

It was not a wise move for Laguna Drug, according to attorney Larry Nokes, speaking on behalf of CVS.

“Laguna Drugs is going away because of the product mix,” he said.

CVS revised its application following the denial by the commission. Alcoholic beverages were omitted, which reduced concerns about late-night sales. Space for arts and crafts was added.

“I am excited about the space set aside for artists,” said George Reynolds.

Reynolds was one of the 28 speakers from the audience on Tuesday, equally divided for and against a CVS downtown. A video was shown with several folks supporting CVS.

Proponents of the CVS project pointed to the variety of goods that they said could not be obtained downtown in the evening, such as office supplies, and to the 10 p.m. closing time.

Kyle Jergens said CVS would be of help to students like him who procrastinate and need last minute school supplies.

The pull-out of Laguna Drugs, leaving a large empty space in a prominent spot, concerned a couple of speakers.

Concern expressed about the building remaining empty

“If there is no CVS, is [the building] going to stay empty for a long time,” asked Jim McLean, siding with the appellant. “Is that what we want?”

What the city doesn’t want according to Jim Lyons is another “big box” store.

“Support local people,” he said.

A telephone call from Stu News to CVS Regional Manager William Leist to ask what options the pharmaceutical company might pursue was not returned.