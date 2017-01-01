It’s Breakers time! Get ready for some football

The first Breakers home football game takes place tonight, Friday, August 25 vs. Bolsa Grande. The Varsity team is coming off a great season last year where they made it to the Semi-Final CIF game.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Come on out to tonight’s game

Kick off is at 7 p.m. and to keep with tradition, food trucks will be at all home games again this season. The home game schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 25 vs. Bolsa Grande

Friday, September 15 vs. Orange

Friday, September 22 vs. St. Margaret’s

Friday, October 13 vs. Costa Mesa (Homecoming)

Friday, October 27 vs. Estancia

See you there to cheer on the home team!