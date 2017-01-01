It’s Breakers time! Get ready for some football
The first Breakers home football game takes place tonight, Friday, August 25 vs. Bolsa Grande. The Varsity team is coming off a great season last year where they made it to the Semi-Final CIF game.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Come on out to tonight’s game
Kick off is at 7 p.m. and to keep with tradition, food trucks will be at all home games again this season. The home game schedule is as follows:
Friday, August 25 vs. Bolsa Grande
Friday, September 15 vs. Orange
Friday, September 22 vs. St. Margaret’s
Friday, October 13 vs. Costa Mesa (Homecoming)
Friday, October 27 vs. Estancia
See you there to cheer on the home team!