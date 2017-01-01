CERT Training begins on Tuesday Sept 5

The next Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Class will start on Tuesday, Sept 5.

The CERT program consists of 25 hours of classroom and hands-on training, and it concludes with a disaster exercise to apply the skills and knowledge obtained during the classroom sessions.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

CERT team

Training includes the following topics: Disaster Preparedness, Light Search and Rescue, Fire Safety, Disaster Medical Operations, and much more.

If you are interested in learning how to be better prepared and want to join the class, register through the following link: http://bit.ly/2tmh9vi or through the recreation course sign-up on the City’s website.

Any questions can be directed to Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0389