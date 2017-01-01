Council designates November as Homelessness Awareness Month

By BARBARA DIAMOND

November has been proclaimed as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month in Laguna Beach, along with the rest of the country.

The Laguna Beach Housing and Human Services Committee requested the designation to raise awareness of the reasons people are homeless and to promote the local and national effort to end both hunger and homelessness.

“This year with the approval of the council we are going to work more with the schools to make our young people more aware of how they can participate in achieving our goals,” said committee member Gail Duncan.

Programs focused on students this year include working with the student body governments, distributing wristband to the students, the Girl Scouts Toiletry Drive, Boys Scouts Sock Drive and volunteer opportunities at Friendship Shelter.

The committee will also hold the annual food drive and the traditional Thanksgiving Pot Luck Dinner.

Although no longer a part of the committee’s activities, the Hunger Bowl was established by Faye Chapman in 2008 as a fund- and awareness raiser. City leaders, such as Mayor Toni Iseman, Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd and former City Council member Jane Egly created the bowls that were sold to raise money to buy food.

The following year, the City Council set aside the first week in November as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Nation.

The program was expanded in 2014 to the whole month.