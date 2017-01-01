Print | Email

Kick up your heels at the Labor Weekend three-day dance event at the Boom Boom Room from Sept 2-4

Why celebrate the Labor Day holiday for only one day, when you can celebrate for the entire three-day weekend at a dance event presented by the Boom Boom Room?  Put on your dancing shoes and go to the Boom Boom Room on Sat, Sept 2 through Mon, Sept 4, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., where there will be different DJs each day.  

Endora pictured at the Gay Pride party at the Boom Boom Room

On Sat, the DJ will be Geoffrey Fox from OC, on Sun, Taj from San Diego, and on Mon, Dawna Montell from LA.

The three-day event will benefit OC Pride and HRC. The dance floor and the lower bar will be open.

The Boom Boom Room is located at 1401 S Coast Hwy.

 

